Asia edition of Business Chief - June edition out now!

May 20, 2020
We are pleased to announce that the latest Asian edition of Business Chief is now live and can be viewed here. This June, we have an issue jam-packed with insight for business leaders and news from Asia and beyond.

For our leadership feature this month, Jaime Pierre, COO for Asia Pacific at SaaS giant Ve Global, talks us through the company’s growth and how customer experience is evolving across Asian markets as technology developments continue to transform the region. 

Shedding a more global light on the subject, we asked Lloyd Snowden of Oliver Wight to talk us through the importance of value chains in sustainable business planning, and how we can make the most out of them to add to a business. Meanwhile, we caught up with Everbridge, a company which manages critical events from terror attacks and natural disasters to IT outages by using state-of-the-art software to keep businesses running and employees safe. Finally, looking into people management, Sony Electronics’ Head of Corporate Communications Cheryl Goodman is discussing the rise of women in STEM and how females can be encouraged to make it to the top.

Zooming back in on Asia, this month we are bringing the city of Mumbai into focus. As the most populous city in India, it is not only a hub for MNCs but also some fast-growing tech firms and a port providing a significant gateway to the East. We’ve also brought you an easy-to-digest list of the 10 financial services companies to watch in the region, based on their level of growth.

Be sure to take a look at our company profiles where we share the most exciting new developments for big businesses in the region. This month features Linfox, Cushman and Wakefield,  Mercedes-Benz Group, QNET and Sydney Motorway Corporation.

We hope you enjoy this month’s magazine, and as always welcome your feedback on Twitter.

Take a look at the latest issue now! 

