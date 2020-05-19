Article
Digital Strategy

&#039;Twitter for Newsrooms&#039; Launching into Media Hands

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Twitter for Newsrooms, or #TfN, has just launched as a new tool for journalists to better utilize Twitter from the beginning to end of their research process. Citing famous reporters such as Katie Couric and Ann Curry as success stories, #TfN reveals the secrets to using Twitter in the media. Whether it be finding the right source, reaching your target audience, or sharing your Tweets on your own site, Twitter is simplifying the learning process and increasing user activity with this release.

Throughout the years with the addition of new social media sites, it has become increasingly important to utilize these sites for the most up-to-date information and trending topics. With hashtags, at mentions, and retweets, journalists of all sorts are now able to find sources, verify information, know what’s trending, and engage their followers. Twitter writes: “We know Twitter is a tool all journalists can use to find sources faster, tell stories better, and build a bigger audience for their work.” By breaking down Twitter into four categories (Report, Engage, Publish, and Extra), #TfN reveals more effective ways to use Twitter. From search tools to effective tweeting to support blogs, this “Twitter for Dummies” guide could just get your Tweets on the map.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

·         Twitter Introduces New Features

·         Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Australia

Mostly positive reviews were circulating Twitter’s feed with #TfN’s debut Monday. While some seemed overly joyous for the release of this helpful tool, others were less ecstatic but still saw the value—anything to increase followers will raise an eyebrow or two. It is refreshing, however, to see social media sites recognizing their role in the media and becoming a serious source of valid information rather than just celebrity anecdotes. One testimonial on the site comes from Jake Tapper, a correspondent for ABC News, who recalls finding a legitimate source for a story on Anthem Blue Cross insurance stating, “There is no way I could have done that before.” Social media is increasingly bridging the gap between the public and the media allowing up-to-date news to become instantaneous.

Keep an eye on Twitter as it has also been announced the 2012 Olympic Athletes will be able to Tweet during the competitions, hopefully this inspires last minute words of encouragement rather than strikes to their confidence!

Twitter#TfNAnn CurryKatie Couric
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy