Xiaomi increases investment in India after confirming $13.4mn deal for ZestMoney
The Beijing-based consumer electronics company, Xiaomi, has confirmed it has increased its investment in India after announcing a $13.4mn round for ZestMoney.
The move comes after the firm previously revealed it would invest $1bn in India and Indian startups over the next five years after Xiaomi agreed its first deal with lending platform, KrazyBee.
ZestMoney was first created by Lizzie Chapman, who after first moving to India in 2011 to take control of Wonga, co-found ZestMoney four years later along with Ashish Anantharaman and Priya Sharma.
Established in 2015, the company aims to prioritise a friendlier customer experience than other payday loan companies.
See more:
- NIO aims to raise $1.32bn in first US initial public offering
- China invests $145mn to develop a superconducting computer
- SoftBank Vision Fund set to invest $100mn in collaboration with ZhongAn
Due to other payday loan firms receiving criticism for a business model that profits most when customers pay late or skip payments entirely, ZestMoney believe in operating with the consumer in mind and monetize when customers pay back their loans as well as offering much friendlier terms.
The news comes after Xiaomi announced plans to sell more premium smartphones in China due to an increasing demand.
Speaking to CNBC, Xiaomi's Chief Financial Officer, Chew Shou Zi, believes the plan, which was made a year ago, has been a good move.
Mr Chew said: “We believe that for this year, our strategic focus is to strengthen our position in the mid and high-tier market.”
- Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s SornLeadership & Strategy
- How Microsoft is taking Asia startups from idea to unicornTechnology
- Xiaomi targets Apple iPhone smartphones with US$15bn in R&DTechnology
- TikTok is world’s fastest-growing brand, WeChat is strongestLeadership & Strategy