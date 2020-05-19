Article
Corporate Finance

Wirecard expands its fintech platform to Australia and New Zealand

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The global fintech firm, Wirecard, has announced its platform expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The company has made its platform available in New Zealand for e-commerce purposes, and for omnichannel solutions in Australia.

The expansion has added to Wirecard’s real-time value added services portfolio focusing on innovative digital payments in the region.

The firm has targeted Australia as it is a leading nation in regards to contactless and bill payments, digital commerce, and point-of-sale applications.

SEE ALSO:

In New Zealand, over 25% of the nation opt to shop online, with online spending now worth NA$4.2bn (US$2.8bn) per annum.

“Wirecard has been successfully doing business in Australia for quite a few years, winning some major clients,” stated Daniel Vukovac, General manager of Merchant Business Solutions Australia at Wirecard.

“The latest omnichannel expansion in this region marks another important step to offer our services globally to as many merchants as possible - through digitizing payment processes and making transactions seamless for end-consumers.”

“We are looking forward to further reducing the usage of cash worldwide and offering customers the benefits of truly digital payment solutions.”

Australianew zealande-commerceFintech
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy