Wirecard expands its fintech platform to Australia and New Zealand

The global fintech firm, Wirecard, has announced its platform expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The company has made its platform available in New Zealand for e-commerce purposes, and for omnichannel solutions in Australia.

The expansion has added to Wirecard’s real-time value added services portfolio focusing on innovative digital payments in the region.

The firm has targeted Australia as it is a leading nation in regards to contactless and bill payments, digital commerce, and point-of-sale applications.

In New Zealand, over 25% of the nation opt to shop online, with online spending now worth NA$4.2bn (US$2.8bn) per annum.

“Wirecard has been successfully doing business in Australia for quite a few years, winning some major clients,” stated Daniel Vukovac, General manager of Merchant Business Solutions Australia at Wirecard.

“The latest omnichannel expansion in this region marks another important step to offer our services globally to as many merchants as possible - through digitizing payment processes and making transactions seamless for end-consumers.”

“We are looking forward to further reducing the usage of cash worldwide and offering customers the benefits of truly digital payment solutions.”