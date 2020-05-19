Article
Corporate Finance

Which Australian territories are performing best economically?

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Commonwealth Bank has released its latest CommSec State of the States Report, looking into the economic performance of each of Australia’s eight territories.

New South Wales (NSW) remains the best performing economy in Australia but there have been subtle shifts of the mid-ranked states and territories, the study finds. Western Australia ranks eighth as, while employment growth is positive, it still is showing weariness following the end of the mining and construction boom.

CommSec Chief Economist Craig James said: “The latest data shows Australia’s domestic economies to be in good shape but with some differences in relative performance. Those economies benefitting from favourable population growth are performing best, reflected in stronger home building and retail activity.”

RELATED STORIES:

Each of the state and territory economies were assessed on eight key indicators: economic growth; retail spending; business investment; unemployment, construction work done; population growth; housing finance and dwelling commencements.

NSW ranks well in all of the categories, retaining top spot in retail trade and dwelling commencements and taking number one status in equipment investment and unemployment.

The infographic below rounds up the key findings from the State of States Report.

Commonwealth BankAustralian economy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy