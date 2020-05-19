Article
Corporate Finance

Wayne Swan Slashes Baby Bonus, Raises Insurance Costs

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Treasurer Wayne Swan’s plan to balance the budget in the face of a struggling global economy takes aim at Australian families, private health insurance holders and job training programs, among other sectors.

Beginning on 1 July 2013, the $5000 baby bonus awarded to families planning for more than one child will be reduced to $3000 taking $461 million from the national family fund, News.com.au reported.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

Private health insurance costs are also expected to rise, and $277 million will be slashed from the apprenticeship training programs budget.

Other money-saving schemes include:

-          Companies will begin paying monthly taxes, rather than quarterly, saving the government $8.3 billion over four years;

-           Superannuation accounts holding under $2000 and inactive for over 12 months will be taxed, delivering $738 million to the government;

-          University researching funding will be cut by $500 million over four years and government grants will be halted, saving $324 million

-          To fund health reform, $254 million – or $1.5 billion over four years – will be spent to prepare hospitals for future patient use and lower equipment costs.

In total, the Treasurer aims to save $4 billion this year and $16.4 million over a four-year period.

AustraliaWayne SwanEducationfederal
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy