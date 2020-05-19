Vodafone near to reaching 6mn users in Australia

The UK-based telecommunications company, Vodafone, has confirmed it has 5.98mn mobile customers in Australia.

The Australian division released its first half of 2018 results, announcing it had received 294,000 new mobile subscriptions in the six months to June.

The company’s revenue rose by 7.1% in the review period to reach $7.1bn, and its earnings before interest and taxes hit $509.7mn, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%.

“I’m very proud of our track record of reliability, stability and a fantastic customer experience,” stated Iñaki Berroeta, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA).

“We have the highest NPS among the MNOs, our mobile network is world-class, Vodafone nbnTM has launched successfully, and our business continues to grow in a highly competitive market.

“Over the next six months, we’ll continue to evolve our mobile network, including 5G preparations; grow our Vodafone nbn business; and drive further value and product simplification for customers.”

“In a competitive market, VHA has added 294,000 mobile customers year on year, with growth driven by Postpaid and Prepaid segments, including non-Vodafone branded customers,” remarked Sean Crowley, Vodafone’s Acting Chief Financial Officer.