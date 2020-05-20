VietJet signs deal to purchase 100 Boeing 737s for $12.7bn

VietJet, the largest privately-owned airline in Vietnam, has agreed a new deal with Boeing during the Farnborough International Airshow 2018 to acquire 100 of its 737 passenger jets, valued at a total list price of $12.7bn.

The provisional order outlines that VietJet will purchase 80 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, set to make the Vietnamese firm the largest 737 MAX 10 customer in Asia once the deal completes.

“We are honored to deepen our strong partnership with Vietjet as they become our newest 737 MAX 10 customers. Today’s agreement for a repeat order from Vietjet validates the best-in-class capabilities of the 737 MAX family of airplanes,” said Kevin McAllister, President & CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Further, as part of the agreement, Boeing has committed to helping develop Vietnam’s ecosystem of modern aviation services, such as maintenance, repair and overhaul, training and other specialist services such as enhancing automation capabilities.

“This agreement also grows Boeing’s presence and partnerships across Asia Pacific, developing win-win partnerships in a region with tremendous development potential,” McAllister continued.

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to begin in 2022, with the last aircraft to be delivered in 2025.