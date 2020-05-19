Article
Corporate Finance

Treasury Wine Estates Considering New $3.4 Billion Buyout Proposal

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australia’s biggest listed wine company, Treasury Wine Estates, is considering a new takeover proposal led by a US consortium. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, a US-based buyout firm, originally offered $3.05 billion for the global company in April, but Treasury rejected it.

Now KKR has teamed up with Rhone Capital, a European private equity group, and increased their bid by 10.6 percent to $3.4 billion. The current offer is 5.1 percent above Treasury’s Friday closing price of $4.95 a share.

The board of Treasury Wine Estates has issued a statement to its shareholders, urging them not to dismiss this offer.

"The board of TWE, together with its advisers, has concluded, based on the revised proposal, that it is in the interests of its shareholders to engage further with KKR and Rhone," the announcement read.

Obviously, this proposal is more to TWE’s liking, but it is not a done deal. There are several conditions attached to the proposal, including the completion of “due diligence to the satisfaction of the buyers.” If KKR chooses to walk away from the deal because they find something they do not like, it could really hurt Treasury Wine Estates future and ability to continue their restructuring process.

Should the deal go through, like many are expecting, private ownership may allow the company to accelerate its restructuring away from the scrutiny of public markets. Treasury’s share priced jumped 4 percent on Monday.

Treasury Wine Estates owns Lindeman’s, Wolf Blass and Rosemount brands, and the Beringer and Chateau St Jean labels in the US.

financefood and drinkTreasury Wine Estates
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy