The Mining Show 2017 returns to the UAE

Held on the 2nd of October until 3 October in the Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates, The Mining Show is the largest mining and quarrying conference and exhibition for the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and South Asia. Now in its 10th year, The Mining Show continues to provide a platform for the entire mining ecosystem to debate, discuss and develop ideas within the industry. As we focus on rethinking exploration, stimulating investment, pursuing operational excellence and benchmarking regulations, the conference aims at delivering a massive agenda with all the content you need for your business to succeed.

The conference addresses key operational challenges including maintaining license to operate, digital transformation to environmental considerations. This is your chance to meet face-to-face, find out

the latest project updates and truly capitalise on the aggregates industry from across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and South Asia.

What to Expect from 2017

The exhibition will be a platform for the natural resources, mining, exploration, construction, Investment and quarrying Industries to showcase the latest technology innovations and services available to the market.

The Mining Show will host a conference to provide visitors access to top government officials and leading mining companies. In this way visitors can learn and see from this experience of the industry leaders who have already developed projects in the Middle East.

The conference will be organized around two important central themes: the production and operations – for producing mines and quarries, government and vendors and the issue of exploration and investment – for investors, juniors, government and service providers.

The event will bring also together investors, mining companies and ministers to promote investment and to optimize operations. There will be presented investment opportunities and best practice methods and practical examples of technology and machinery for operating mining companies.

The main idea of this event and the key challenges are to find a way how to face operation including production efficiency and digitally transforming operations and environmental responsibility.

Leading equipment and service providers will also demonstrate the latest solutions for new projects in the region. Where is a better place to find solutions to challenges and to open the door to fantastic opportunities and meet and form relationships and partnerships.

Incorporating Quarrying & Construction Materials

Back for a 2nd year, Quarrying & Construction Materials 2017 was launched to address the needs of the local market and to provide an annual meeting place for professionals in the aggregates industry.

For 2 days, the region’s largest quarry and construction players, the most innovative pioneers and, champions of sustainability and efficient materials management will all meet in one place.

Rethinking exploration, stimulating investment, pursuing operational excellence and benchmarking regulations, The Mining Show is a catalyst and showcase of innovation across the mining and quarrying sectors.

For more information visit: http://www.terrapinn.com/miningme