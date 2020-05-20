Article
Corporate Finance

Summit Power to defer its $260mn Singapore IPO

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Summit Power International was to issue the first ever overseas IPO for a Bangladeshi company this year, from which it hoped to raise $260mn.

However, the deal – which would have floated the company on the Singapore stock exchange – has now been put on hold due to the volatility of the market.

In a message sent to investors, the Straits Times reported, the company stated: “In light of recent market volatility, the company has decided not to proceed on the current IPO timeline. Summit Power International remains committed to the growth of its business, in support of the development of the Bangladesh power sector.”

See also:

Foxconn invests $190mn in IDG Energy

Chinese Healthcare app prepares for $1.1bn IPO

WeWork to bring collaborative workspace to Asia

Summit Power reportedly added: “The company will reassess the situation in conjunction with key stakeholders and strategic partners and provide an update in due course.”

According to the Business Times, Summit had already reduced the size of the IPO to $260mn from an initial proposal of $350mn.

The deal was to be made up of $202.5mn to be offered publicly, with a portion privately committed by the Asian Development Group totalling $57.5mn.

Summit Power is part of the Summit Group and has 15 power plants across Bangladesh. According to Business Times, this follows a pattern of investments facing problems including Cromwell Property Group’s proposed real estate trust IPO and HNA Group Co’s planned offering.

bangladeshEnergyIPOSummit Power
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy