Struggling Billabong receives $150mn lifeline offer from Quiksilver
Two of Australia’s iconic fashion brands could be about to merge after Quiksilver tabled a bid of around AU$198mn for loss-making Billabong.
One of the country’s most well-known sports apparel sellers, Billabong has struggled to turn a profit in recent times, registering losses in four out of the past five years. This year it lost around $76mn, three times the loss it made in 2016.
Quiksilver, now known as Boardriders but still selling clothes under the original name, offered $1 per share, a 28.2% premium when judged against Thursdays close price.
RELATED STORIES:
- Tabcorp-Tatts merger falls at the final hurdle? Why the ACCC filed for judicial review
- BP’s takeover of Woolworth’s service stations on hold as ACCC delays ruling
- Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia here
One party with an interest in both companies is US private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, which owns 19% of Billabong, while funds it manages also has a majority interest in Boardriders.
The offer to Billabong is subject to unanimous approval of the board, which as appointed Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor and Allens as its legal counsel.
Oaktree helped it to become a private company after it declared bankruptcy in 2015. Back in 2012, Billabong rejected a takeover bid of more than four times the $198mn offered by Boardriders, made by TPG Capital Management.
As well as Quiksilver, Boardriders is home to RVCA, Element, Von Zipper and Honolua Surf Company brands.
- Novena Global Lifecare adds AI to its arsenal with US$350mn Xingkeduo mergerLeadership & Strategy
- Fuji Oil set to acquire Blommer ChocolateLeadership & Strategy
- Chinese automaker Chery not considering acquisitions to bolster overseas growthDigital Strategy
- Zuuse completes acquisition of cloud management firm FM InnovationsTechnology