SouChe CFO: China’s car market to grow by up to 20% in five years

May 20, 2020
Alan Yuan, CFO of SouChe, says that China’s car industry will grow substantially over the next few years.

Yuan spoke to CNBC about his predictions and said that he thought the industry would grow by almost 20% within five years in China.

SouChe is a car trading platform in China which offers an online-to-offline business model enabling people to buy and sell second-hand vehicles. Founded in November 2012, the company is based in Hangzhou and most recently raised around $335mn in its series E funding round, which was led by the company’s

