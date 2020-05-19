SMEs compete for $250k software package

Out of 20 finalists, two businesses – one in Australia and one in New Zealand – will be chosen for the ultimate prize: a Greentree business management software package valued at $250,000, custom-designed to cure the daily headaches for which they became competition finalists.

Asked to describe the ‘pain points’ and day-to-day issues encountered at work that are hindering the company’s growth, dozens of businesses around Oceania entered the competition with the hope that their case was strong enough to land them a quarter-million dollar makeover.

“We’ve had entries... from companies with turnovers ranging from $1 million to more than $100 million,” said Greentree CEO Peter Dickinson in a statement about the competition. “I’ve long realised that there are many super businesses out there that could perform so much better if they had the right management software.”

An international principle in business management software, Greentree offers a variety of products to address financial management, supply chain, business intelligence (BI), service and asset management, mobile and e-business, as well as business process management (BPM) and workflow.

The winner will be chosen by a split 50-50 voter/judges’ scoring. Voting closes on 2 December and the winners will be notified within four days of its conclusion.

