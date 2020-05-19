Article
Corporate Finance

Replacing Diesel with Gas – Fortescue Metals Group’s Energy Plans for the Future

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In order to save money and reduce energy costs, Nev Power, Fortescue Metals Group CEO, has stated that the iron ore giant is looking at switching from diesel to gas. The proposed change could halve Fortescue’s energy costs and save the company around $428 million a year.

In the wake of the company’s continued efforts to stick to its debt reduction plan, Fortescue has been looking for ways to reduce their operating costs; lowering its energy expenditure is a key part of the company’s saving plan.

The switch from diesel to gas would not be easy, however, and would be introduced incrementally over a long period of time.

“Our first priority will be switching our power stations over to gas,” said Power to The Australian. “Then from there it will be a progressive changeover to gas through our mining fleet. Some of it will be as we replace that gear, as we buy new trucks we will buy trucks that run on gas, some of it will be converting of existing equipment.

“Unfortunately it’s not a quick process, but we’re looking at this for the very long term from both a cost of that energy but also the emission footprint we can reduce.”

Like other large iron ore companies Fortescue Metals Group has matched expansion efforts with the rest of the industry, reaching their target production goal of 155 million tonnes of iron ore per annum after a 7-year phase of expansion. However, the expansion efforts of the industry have caused a quick increase in supply, leading to the significant drop in iron ore prices this year.

Although the lower price of iron ore means it’s going to take Fortescue longer to execute its planned debt reductions, Power made it clear that the company is still committed to its plan.

For the 2014 fiscal year, Fortescue repaid $US3.1 billion of its debt, lowering their total debt to $US7.1 billion. The next 18 months will see another reduction of debt by between $US2 billion to $US2.5 billion.

“We’re focused on that target of getting our gearing below 40 percent and the speed at which we get there will be determined by free cashflow from operations,” shared Power.

Information sourced from The Australian.

Iron oreminingEnergyFortescue Metals Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy