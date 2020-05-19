Article
Corporate Finance

PM Gillard to Miners: Share the Wealth

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

“You don't own the minerals. I don't own the minerals. Governments only sell you the right to mine the resource, a resource we hold in trust for a sovereign people.”

This was the message Prime Minister Julia Gillard delivered at last night’s annual Parliamentary dinner in Canberra in defence of the working people to whom she is determined to “spread the benefits of the boom.” A hefty population of mining industry investors attended the dinner.

“Our economy is the envy of the world. Our mining industry is the envy of the world. There's nowhere in the world you'd be better off investing. And there's nowhere in the world where mining has a stronger future,” Ms Gillard continued. “And this is Australia, and it has a Labor government.''

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

Ms Gillard made a point to commend the hard work of the miners, but also promised to continue her “fight for Australia.”

“They own it and they deserve their share,” she said.

The promise comes one month before the carbon tax is scheduled to take effect, which will tax corporations $23 per tonne of carbon emissions, and a 30 per cent tax on large iron ore and coalmining profits.

Opposition leader Tony Abbott is still adamantly against the implementation of both taxes, but acknowledges that “there are measures associated with both the mining tax and the carbon tax that will be difficult to undo” should a Coalition government take power.
 

BusinessAustraliaJulia GillardCarbon tax
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy