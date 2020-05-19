The Next 5 Industries You Should Invest In

Written by Business Consultant and Founder of leading opinion site The Big Smoke, Alexandra Tselios

The Aussie pool of investors tends to be relatively small, with Venture Capitalists making up an even smaller fragment of the group. The general consensus tends to be that even the mention of the phrase ‘tech startup’ gets the attention of a range of investors, in various different industries. While most sectors utilise online platforms and technology to some extent, it would be a shame to dismiss an entrepreneur’s vision just because it falls into a different, and perhaps traditional, category. Here are five industries you should consider investing in.

1. Publishing and media

Traditional methods of media, advertising and even print industries may seem completely stagnant, but that often reflects there are opportunities for finding new ways to implement revenue streams and enhance business models. It’s apparent that it’s getting harder to see advertising as a stable part of a publisher’s income, and as business owners start exploring and amalgamating methods across a variety of sources, there is still potential for this industry if a visionary can find a new way of sustainable operation – both for online and print publishing.

2. Affordable housing

We have seen, and will continue to see, a shift towards alternative housing solutions. Some of the opportunities for investors include co-housing residential development and DIY homes that are put together similar to an IKEA-type setup. As the interest in this sector progresses with new and innovative solutions, buyers are looking for different and cost-effective options. With an increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly housing, it will be interesting to see the solutions that entrepreneurs and visionaries start to construct for our housing industry.

3. Aged care

The aged care industry has been one that has quietly ramped up over the past five years with a growing need for re-skilling, housing affordability and medical requirements placing this segment of our society in a position that requires specific and measured solutions. The rapid growth of Australians who will be required to work beyond the traditional retirement age, as well as the discrepancy with how these customers can utilise particular methods that may suit other demographics, mean that entrepreneurs will be looking at ways to execute strategies that can better tap into this market.

4. Organic farming

Consumers are more educated and aware than ever about where their food is sourced, how it was produced and how mass-produced and factory farmed products affect us and our environment. This has even impacted some fast-food chains, which have been forced to make changes to their recipes to meet the growing dissatisfaction of customers world-wide with additives and chemicals being used in their products. This change can also be seen in the big-name supermarkets across Australia with campaigns intended to market produce that has come directly from a local farmer or claims to have been ethically sourced. Regardless of your stance, this sector provides investors with an opportunity to invest while also feeling like they are contributing to our social good.

5. Peer-to-peer solutions

Peer-to-peer solutions mean entrepreneurs have the potential to remove the middle-man and create businesses that meet the needs of the market in the banking, money transfer and retail sectors. The creation of platforms which connect customers with operators directly provides the opportunity to reduce overhead costs and also approach the service in a more innovative way. For example, it is very likely that by bypassing the major banks in a lending platform capacity, investors are able to seek new ways to inject cash into ventures that still have the likelihood of return.

