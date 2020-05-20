Article
Corporate Finance

M&G Real Estate purchases 26-storey twin-tower office in Seoul for $1bn

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

London-based real estate company, M&G Real Estate, has acquired a South Korean office building for $1bn, Reuters reports.

The firm announced on Tuesday that it had purchased the building in the country’s capital city, Seoul, based in the central business district.

The 26-storey twin-tower office building named Centropolis Towers will have a collective floor space of 134,399 square meters.

It is anticipated that work will reach completion in August.

M&G Real Estate is a property arm of M&G and are seen as one of the world’s biggest property investors.

See more:

Heriot-Watt University has signed a deal to boost its links with business in Asia

Japan takes the lead in overseas startup funding battle with China  

Ascletis Pharma issues IPO, GIC set to invest $75mn

The firm has previous experience in South Korea, having previously invested in retail stores, logistics centres and outlets in the country.

The acquisition becomes the largest single property deal in South Korea since 2007, when Morgan Stanley Private Equity bought the former base of now-defunct Daewoo Group for $960bn, according to Korean Investors.

According to the company’s website, the business has approximately £30bn ($39bn) in assets across the UK, Europe and Asia.

AsiaSouth Koreaseoul
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy