Macau, the Las Vegas of Asia, sees gaming revenue jump 28%

May 20, 2020
Macau’s gambling revenue is up almost 28% since last year.

Macau, an autonomous region on the coast of China where gambling is legalised, saw record growth for the 21st month in a row for its gaming revenue this April.

The region has released figures for April exhibiting a year-on-year increase of 27.6% in gaming revenue. Total revenue reached $3.2bn. This is a huge improvement on the predicted revenue growth for the region which most analysts put at 18%.  

The figures may have been boosted by China’s mini “golden week” holiday from April 29th - May 1st, though some of this activity may not yet have been accounted for.

Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group, which is based in Macau, posted a 36% rise in earnings on Thursday. The company is one of six major casino operators in Macau and accounts for about 21% of the region’s total gaming revenue.

 

