Leverage Business Credit Cards to Earn Frequent Flyer Points

Follow @BizReviewAU

Contributed by Jeremy Cabral

If you’re not already using a business rewards credit card, you could be missing out on a range of travel perks including free flights and upgraded fares.

Even if you are using plastic to build up your frequent flyer point balance, there are a few ways to speed up the process and start enjoying the benefits.

Don’t underestimate status levels. You earn status credits when flying as long as you attach your membership number to your booking, and these net bonus points.

As a fledgling Qantas Frequent Flyer, you’ll have a Bronze status, but there are also Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One levels to be reached.



It takes 300 status credits to reach Silver status, equating to eight return economy flights from Sydney to Melbourne. Silver status earns as many as 50 per cent bonus points when flying, or double points if you reach Platinum status. Earn 500 credits in one year and you’ll also pocket 8,000 bonus points.

Utilise bonus partners and earn more. Most frequent flyer programs allow you to earn extra points when spending through bonus partners. Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn points for every dollar spent on Optus small and medium business plans, and the Velocity program usually offers double points when hiring cars from partners like Thrifty, Hertz or Europcar.

But, beware: if you’re paying increased prices for these items in the first place, you’re still losing out, no matter how many points you’re earning.

Bonus points for new cards.If you’re throwing your old rewards card out and getting a new one, know what sign-up specials are on offer.

American Express is pretty generous in this department, offering a bonus 10,000 points with the Gold Business Card. Their Platinum Business Card offers new cardholders a huge 45,000 points, but remember: this comes with an annual fee of $1,500 a year, compared to the Gold Business Card’s fee of $80.

Use your card for large purchases. Using your rewards card instead of your bank account means you’ll reap the truckload of rewards points. Just ensure you pay off your balance before the due date to avoid interest.

Your frequent flyer earn rate and balance isn’t the only feature your card has; its main purpose is to allow you to spend. Take into account the rates and fees you’re paying, and ensure earning rewards points isn’t why you’re spending in the first place.





About the Author

Jeremy Cabral is the publisher of credit card comparison website CreditCardFinder. His mission is to make CreditCardFinder.com.au a remarkable credit card comparison that Australians share with their friends, colleague and family.