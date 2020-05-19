Article
Corporate Finance

Lawsuit Hits Facebook; Morgan Stanley to Pay Back Investors

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg was on top of the world with Facebook going public and his weekend wedding where he married longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan. On its first day as a public company, Facebook sold 421 million shares and raised US$16 billion, making it the United States’ second-largest IPO in history (Visa holds the top spot.)

This week, as Facebook’s share prices have continued to drop, that happiness has dissolved and been replaced with a lawsuit.

Investors are coming down on Zuckerberg and financial services firm Morgan Stanley on the grounds that they were mislead by the IPO and Facebook’s failure to disclose lower revenue estimates. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the social media site’s revenue growth is in decline because more users are accessing the site via mobile, which doesn’t show the webpage’s sidebar advertisements.

“The true facts at the time of the IPO were that Facebook was then experiencing a severe and pronounced reduction in revenue growth,” according to the plaintiffs’ complaint.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

Due to investors’ buy, sell and cancellation orders failing to process in a timely manner when Facebook first went public, many lost money. In response, Facebook has turned around and filed its own lawsuit against Nasdaq OMX Group Inc for the mishandling of stock trades.

According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, Morgan Stanley will make price adjustments and pay back all retail customers who overpaid for their shares last week.

"All orders are currently being reviewed for best execution pricing," the memo said. "We expect there will be a number of price adjustments. The largest adjustments will be processed first over the next several days and the remaining adjustments will be completed as quickly and as thoroughly as possible."

BusinessInvestorsIPOFacebook
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy