Article
Corporate Finance

Iron Ore & Coal Out, Oil & Gas In As Focus for BHP Billiton

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Iron ore and coking coal businesses are being relegated to the back burner at BHP Billiton. Chief executive Andrew Mackenzie this week said that the company’s future investments will have an energy focus, meaning the company’s Houston-based oil and gas unit will become increasingly more important, especially after the split of BHP Billiton’s non-core assets.

 “The bigger investment will be energy, and the issue with energy is we need diversification within the energy space because the world hasn’t got a magic or clear pathway through to the energy supply of the future,” Mackenzie shared with The Australian.

“Small growth in steel is off a very high base and by being the lowest-cost supplier of coal and iron ore we continue to have a good future there — perhaps through more productivity opening up higher margins, even by just running current operations well and keeping their capacity.”

As the world’s energy future is up in the air, Mackenzie has said that debates on carbon emissions and nuclear, renewable power and fossil fuels will be necessary.

 “We want BHP Billiton to be well positioned to have options across the energy space and we are wanting to have the skills to make use of what will be a surge in ­demand for energy and where more of our investment will go in the future.”

The company’s focus will still be on its four pillars, which include iron ore and coking coal, as well as oil & gas and copper. Fertiliser potash may be considered a fifth pillar in the coming years, as BHP sees opportunities brought on by rising living standards of growing populations and the increased consumption that comes with it.

Mackenzie also mentioned that the company will be considering copper as an energy commodity due to its high usage in transport, renewables and energy efficient technology.

Information sourced from the Business Spectator.

BHP BillitonAndrew MackenzieIron oremining
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy