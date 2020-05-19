Invest in Australia, Fast-Track Your Visa

If Gina Rinehart weren’t already an Aussie resident, she would have no problem becoming one under new visa regulations (within 2.5 hours, according to reports of her incredible financial growth.)

According to ABC News, businesses men and women who can shell out a comfortable $5 million investment in Australia will receive “preferential” visa treatment when applying for permanent residency.

The move is part of the Federal Government’s effort to expand business programs in Australia by attracting risk takers, innovators, and all-around savvy business folks to the country.

The capital investment will also help grow the areas that otherwise struggle to bring in big business on their own.

Pack your bags – the regulations are expected to take effect in about a month.