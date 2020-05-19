Article
Corporate Finance

Invest in Australia, Fast-Track Your Visa

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

If Gina Rinehart weren’t already an Aussie resident, she would have no problem becoming one under new visa regulations (within  2.5 hours, according to reports of her incredible financial growth.)

According to ABC News, businesses men and women who can shell out a comfortable $5 million investment in Australia will receive “preferential” visa treatment when applying for permanent residency.

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

The move is part of the Federal Government’s effort to expand business programs in Australia by attracting risk takers, innovators, and all-around savvy business folks to the country.

The capital investment will also help grow the areas that otherwise struggle to bring in big business on their own.

Pack your bags – the regulations are expected to take effect in about a month.

BusinessAustraliaimmigrationFederal Government
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy