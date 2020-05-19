Article
Corporate Finance

Infrastructure Australia puts brakes on Brisbane’s $5.4bn Cross River Rail project

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A major rail project in Brisbane has suffered a setback after Infrastructure Australia (IA) rejected the proposal, a decision which has prompted angry reactions from the Labor Government.

Factors including the economic case, road congestion benefits and passenger uptake were cited in the evaluation. For instance, it says that in 2011 proposal predicted 374,000 passengers would use the rail line per day in 2016, whereas the 2016 business case reduced this to 195,000 for the same year.

The report also criticised a lack of consideration for alternative rail projects, including a new bus and train tunnel.

RELATED STORIES: 

However, government figures have been quick to condemn IA’s findings, most notably Infrastructure Minister Jackie Trad, a vocal supporter of Cross River Rail. Trad and the Cross River Rail Delivery Rail Authority claim several errors in the evaluation, including the use of a map that places the city’s central business district on the wrong side of the Brisbane River. The map also invents a suburb called Hill Gate, which is not known to exist.

The nation government appears determined for the project to go ahead regardless, with the 10.2km rail line appearing to receive strong business support at an industry forum in June.

During the briefing at Parliament House, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was imperative that industry was on board, with early works for Cross River Rail set to start in September.

“Industry is ready to play its part after my Government committed to fully fund Cross River Rail,” the Premier said. “We are wasting no time - I have been clear that Cross River Rail is happening and that we will deliver this nation building infrastructure project.

“I understand that we need our industry leaders to be ready to act on our tenders and start the flow of jobs which is why we are having our first industry briefing today.”

Australian transport industryBrisbane Cross River RailInfrastructure Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy