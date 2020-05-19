Article
Corporate Finance

How Tyro Payments intends to challenge Australia's 'Big Four' banks

By Uwear
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In an attempt to challenge Australia’s “Big Four” banks, point-of-sale solutions provider Tyro Payments has received funding to become the first Aussie tech company to receive a banking license from the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority.

The license allows Tyro to accept deposits and advance money to Aussie businesses.

RELATED TOPIC: 6 business technology predictions for 2016

The company recently landed $100 million combined from TDM Asset Management, Tiger Global and Aussie tech entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes. Tyro Payments was created to enable point-of-sale debit and credit card payments, and currently works with 14,000 Australian businesses while processing over $8 billion annually in transactions.

Tyro Payments intends to use its new funding to increase its engineering staff by 300 employees. The company’s gross revenue increased by 38 per cent to $72.4 million in 2015, and has had a compound annual growth rate of 38 per cent over the past five years.

RELATED TOPIC: How NAB plans to improve its marketing presence by hiring a new CMO

According to CEO Jost Stollmann, the nation’s top banks of Westpac, ANZ Bank, NAB and Commonwealth Bank haven’t made much effort to help small businesses manage its finances and secure loans. Therefore, Tyro Payments intends on making it and easier and more efficient process through integrating different software systems in addition to offering cash flow-based loans.

“Tyro is poised for breakout growth, driven by innovation and commitment to fair and transparent banking,” said Stollmann. “We will transform banking for SMEs and provide them with frictionless solutions tailored to their needs, so they can concentrate on growing their business.

“It’s an exciting time.” 

Let's connect!  

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!

ANZ bankCommonwealth BankSMEWestpac
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy