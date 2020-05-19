Article
Corporate Finance

Healthscope rejects competing takeover approaches

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australian healthcare company Healthscope has rejected both the AUD$4.35bn (USD$3.3bn) and AUD$4.1bn (USD$3.1bn) competing takeover offers from Brookfield Asset Management and BGH Capital, stating that both proposals undervalue the company.

“The Directors have carefully considered each proposal and concluded that neither proposal adequately reflects the long-term value of Healthscope, nor its underlying assets nor future potential,” said Healthscope Chairman Paula Dwyer.

See also:

The rejection of both bids is being described as a risk by analysts, with the thought being that Healthscope made the decision in the hope of getting a more generous offer.

The move comes despite Healthscope lowering its full-year earnings estimates from approximately $359mn to between $340-345mn as Australians have continued to opt more readily for public health services.

Off the back of the announcement, Healthscope shares slipped as much as 7% in trading.

Further, the company stated that it has put its Asian pathology business up for sale having received significant interest in the division from a number of different parties.

healthcareHealthscopeMergers & Acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy