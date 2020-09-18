Ping An responds to COVID-19 with digital innovation

In a recent announcement made by Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, the company highlighted its latest digital innovations at the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

At the IIF, Jessica Tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group, was a featured speaker, discussing the acceleration of digital transformation across the group due to COVID-19. "COVID has really accelerated digitisation even for us, and we have always been on the forefront of digitisation," Commented Tan.

As part of the company’s finance and ecosystem strategy, Ping An aims to use technology to empower five ecosystems: financial services, health care, smart city services, real estate services and auto services.

Health Care Innovations to fight COVID-19

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ping An has reported a high increase in demand for its Ping An Good Doctor telemedicine platform. Currently the platform has 350mn users. "A lot of consumers with small illnesses don't want to go to hospitals for fear of further infection … I think (demand for telemedicine) is going to continue accelerating," Jessica said.

In the first half of 2020, the company reported an average of 831,000 medical consultations daily - up 26.7% year-on-year. The technology provides end-to-end services for patients, features include: 24/7 online consultations, prescriptions, referrals, appointments, second medical opinions and drug deliveries.

For healthcare providers, Ping An, has developed its Ping An Smart Healthcare. The platform supports over 17,000 medical institutions with comprehensive regulatory platforms, AI-based disease prediction, medical image recognition and a consultant and treatment assistance tool.

Financial Services

In addition to its healthcare services, Ping An shifted its 1.4mn financial services agents and staff to remote working in five days, in addition to helping 60 financial institutions to shift to remote working via its fintech arm - OneConnect.

Currently Artificial Intelligence (AI) service robots handle 82% of Ping An’s Finance service calls.

Digital government services

Another trend highlighted by Ping An as a result of the pandemic is the digitalisation of government services. Currently Ping An’s smart city services are helping 118 cities in China to digitise their services.

