Google teams with OT to launch Android Pay in Australia

Oberthur Technologies (OT), a leading global provider of embedded security software products, services and solutions, today announced its support to the international go-to-market of Android Pay with a first launch in Australia scheduled for 2016.

Android Pay will allow end-users to make contactless payments with all NFC-enabled Android devices (running KitKat 4.4+). With its Digital Enablement Platform, OT will support Financial Institutions in offering their customers this new service by enrolling their payment cards into Android Pay.

OT’s Digital Enablement Platform is a comprehensive solution which supports enrollment, mobile provisioning and token lifecycle management in digital wallets, irrespective of the underlying technologies and related security, either hardware or software-based secure elements.

Together, OT and Android Pay will offer Financial Institutions a one-stop-shop platform to enable and operate the service.

"Mobile payments is a big priority for Google and we're working to support a wide range of issuers to make Android Pay available to everyone," says Pali Bhat, Senior Director, Product Management, Google, "OT's integration takes us one step further in this direction".

“We are very proud to work with Google on the deployment of Android Pay, in particular in Australia which is one of the most advanced contactless markets and therefore of strategic importance for OT’s digital payments activities. We are convinced that our technology assets and international experience in the field of digital security and mobile issuance will help accelerate the availability of Android Pay to end-users.” said Marek Juda, Managing Director of OT’s Connected Device Makers business.

