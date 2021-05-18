Gojek, Tokopedia: the story of Indonesia’s biggest merger
Indonesia’s two biggest startups, ride-hailing giant Gojek and marketplace Tokopedia, have announced they are merging to form GoTo Group, the largest technology group in Indonesia.
This merger, which has been on the cards for months, marks the largest of its kind between two Asia-based internet media and services companies, and as an entity, contributes 2% to the country’s GDP, and counts more than US$1.8bn transactions and over 100m monthly active users.
The companies are preparing for a dual listing, both in New York and Jakarta for later this year with a proposed valuation of US$18bn (Gojek is valued at US$10.5bn and Tokopedia at US$7.5bn).
Why are Gojek and Tokopedia merging?
Gojek and Tokopedia have been in talks for months, however they have worked together since 2015, with Gojek's local network of drivers helping to accelerate Tokopedia's product deliveries.
While Tokopedia's CEO William Tanuwijaya discusses the merger and creation of GoTo Group as building a company that "creates social impact at scale, levelling the playing field for small businesses and giving consumers equal access to goods and services across the country", the reality is that the merger is very much about taking on Gojek's biggest regional rival, Singapore's super app Grab.
In fact, the merger, which was quite a few months in the making, follows almost a year of talks between Gojek and the heavily-funded Singapore super app Grab, which claims to be the 'leading superapp for deliveries, mobility and financial services in Southeast Asia'.
For almost a year, Gojek and Grab, the region’s two largest ride-hailing companies, and both decacorns, had been negotiating a merger, with speculation of a merger reaching its height in October/November last year. It did not pan out, however.
And mid-April, Grab announced that the company intends to go public in the US in partnership with Altimeter Growth Corp. in what is expected to be the largest-ever US equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.
What GoTo will look like
The GoTo Group will house three independent subsidiaries – Gojek, Tokopedia and financial services and payments unit GoTo Financial. The latter, GoTo Financial holds a 22% stake in digital lender Bank Jago.
According to a statement by Gojek and Tokopedia execs, both companies will continue to thrive and coexist as “standalone brands within the strengthened ecosystem” with the combined entity of GoTo functioning as a “globally unique and highly complementary ecosystem”.
Gojek co-CEO Andre Soelistyo will be GoTo’s Group CEO, and will lead GoTo Financial, while Tokopedia President Patrick Cae will serve as GoTo Group President. Kevin Aluwi will continue as CEO of Gojek and William Tanuwijaya will remain CEO of Tokopedia.
GoTo Group will continue to focus on the markets where Gojek already operates, which includes Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam, and will offer everything from e-commerce to on-demand serviCes, such as ride-hailing and food delivery, and financial services.
“The creation of GoTo Group, with its broad and fast delivery services and its deep penetration, will mean same-day e-commerce delivery moves a step closer to becoming the norm in Indonesia. GoTo will also further develop its payments and financial services offerings to provide an enhanced financial experience to consumers, drivers and merchants while also expanding to reach more underserved segments in Indonesia, where 140 million people have little or no access to the country’s financial system,” the company said.
CEO William Tanuwijaya, said that in addition to accelerating the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy, GoTo Group “will make it easier for people from all walks of life to access quality products and services, anytime and anywhere”.
Monde Nissin: the story of the Philippines’ largest-ever IPO
One of the Philippines’ largest food manufacturers Monde Nissin has made stock market history following its record US$1bn initial public offering (IPO).
This debut marks not just the Philippines’ largest-ever listing, but also Southeast Asia’s second-largest listing this year after the US$1.8bn debut of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail.
The oversubscribed IPO, supported by 11 key investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Capital Group and Eastspring Investments, proved a big draw for investors thanks to Monde Nissin’s investment in the surging food market of alternative meat.
Betting its future on alternative meat
While Monde Nissin dominates the snack market in the Philippines and is most well-known there for its bestselling instant noodles Lucky Me!, the four-decade-old foodmaker is betting its future on fake meat, with its alternative meat brand Quorn accounting for one-fifth of the company’s total sales (22%), and having achieved sales of US$1.4bn in 2020.
Monde Nissin acquired British meat alternative company Quorn, founded by Marlow Foods, for US$830m from a UK private equity firm in 2015 and has since introduced Quorn to Asia including the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Thailand. The Quorn brand continues to be most popular in its home market of the UK, accounting for three-quarters of all sales, and also sells in Europe, Australia and the US.
However, during the pandemic, Monde Nissin saw its Quorn brand struggle to fulfil the recent surge in alternative meat products with investment needed to increase capacity and meet growing demand.
But with the global meat substitutes market soaring in recent years as consumers focus on nutrition, health, sustainability and animal welfare, and with brands like Beyond Meat landing record investments, Monde Nissin is set to use a significant amount of the IPO proceeds raised to push both push its Quorn products and invest in more meat-free products, with a particular focus on pushing Quorn in the US markets with localised flavours.
How Monde Nissin rose in the snack ranks
But while Monde Nissin is betting its future on fake meat, it is the company’s branded snacks’ business that is currently most lucrative with its noodle business making up around 50% of total net sales and its biscuit business roughly 30%.
This success is mainly build on the back of a number of strategic and clever acquisitions.
Founded in 1980, Monde Nissin first served up its own branded biscuits – Butter Coconut and Wafer cookies – and continued to acquire other international snack brands including Australia’s pure premium juice brand Nudie. The company broke into the instant noodles market a decade after its debut with Lucky Me! and made its biggest acquisition in 2005, purchasing British faux meat producer Quorn.
But that’s not all. The Makati-headquartered firm owns an array of Philippines’ market-leading brands including SkyFlakes and Fita, which have a 30.5% share of the biscuit market; Mama Sita’s with its 56% share of the oyster sauce market.
In fact, Monde Nissin dominates the country’s snacking market, taking 68% and 73% of the country’s instant noodle and yoghurt drinks market share, respectively. And it also distributes its brands to more than 45 countries worldwide.
It's a family affair
A family-run business, still today, Monde Nissan was founded by Betty Ang (President) and her Indonesian husband Hoediono Kweefanus (VC of the board). A Filipina businesswoman of Chinese descent, Ang is listed as Forbes’ 19th richest Filipino
The company is owned mainly by her husband’s extended Indonesian family. Ang’s brother-in-law, Hartono Kweefanus, sits as chairman of the board and is also chairman one of the largest biscuit manufacturers in Indonesia (PT Khong Guan Biscuit). While Henry Soesanto, also Ang’s brother-in-law, currently serves as CEO of Monde Nissan.