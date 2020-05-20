ESR raises $1.2bn fund for Japan logistics real estate development

Asian logistics real estate developer, ESR (e-Shang Redwood), has completed $575mn in fundraising for its most recent fund, bringing total equity closings for the fund to $1.2bn.

The fund is called Redwood Japan Logistics Fund 2 (RJLF2) and will provide investors in Japan with opportunities to be involved in real estate development.

The $575mn raised at the fund’s closing is slightly more than was expected due to German insurer Allianz having increased its planned investment to $185mn, according to the China Money Network.

See also:

JD.com buys 10% stake in Chinese logistics giant for $145mn

Alibaba to set up logistics centre in Thailand as part of 1.5trn Baht EEC project

Check out the May issue of Business Chief!

Other investors in the fund included the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan as well as Southeast Asian and German pension funds.

Pierre-Alexandre Humblot, Head of Private Capital at ESR, said: “RJLF2 has provided first-time investors in Japan logistics real estate a vehicle to access rare institutional quality development opportunities.”

He added: “While we expect large club vehicles to remain prevalent in Asia logistics real estate, we are intent on making development opportunities in ESR markets accessible to discretionary capital in a range of investment sizes.”

ESR’s existing backers include APG, CPPIB, Goldman Sachs, JD.com, PGM, Ping An and SK Holdings. As a whole, the company’s platform has over $12bn assets under management.