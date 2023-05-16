Electric dream of Vietnam’s richest man leads to $27bn SPAC

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is going public in the U.S. via a SPAC.

The SPAC merger with Hong Kong-based blank-check company Black Spade, owned by casino tycoon Lawrence Ho, is expected to deliver an enterprise value of US$27 billion and equity value of US$23 billion.

The move, which marks the third largest such transaction in history, has raised alarm bells, however. Not just because the company’s US$27bn valuation is 42 times its 2022 sales, but because SPACs and especially EV SPACs haven’t had a good run in the past.

Considered a quick route to the stock market, and popular with auto technology firms (think Microvast, Faraday Future, Nikola Corp), the valuation of merged firms often falls in the months after listing.

Remember Lucid Motors? The luxury EV maker went public via a SPAC merger in 2021, with a valuation of US$24 billion, but has since had a tough time becoming a real, profitable, competitive automaker.

The good news for VinFast is that the company is already turning a profit, reaching revenue in 2022 of US$631 million (down 6.9% on 2021) and securing 55,000 orders globally with the capacity to churn out 300,000 EVs per year.