Article
Corporate Finance

$90 million for Australia&#039;s top 10 bosses

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australia’s top 10 bosses earned almost $90 million last year, while the founder and executive chairman of a lowly miner received almost $170 million as its share price soared.

Aquila Resources' Tony Poli, who has an annual salary of $572,000, scored a mammoth $169.9 million pay packet, driven by share options granted in 2005 which rose to almost 14 times their original worth during 2011.

This is amidst news that almost 90 per cent of Australia's top 200 chief executives received bonus payments in 2011, despite falling profitability and widespread job cuts.

A new report from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors shows executive pay is still rising but the rate of growth is slowing as board's lower bonuses to try and meet the demands of shareholder pressure.

The average bonus in 2011 dropped to $1.25 million, its lowest level since 2004.

But angry shareholders are expected to use the coming AGM season to increase the pressure to directly link long-term bonuses to shareholder returns as part of a campaign to put greater scrutiny on fat cat wages as profits slip.

The ACSI report shows the biggest bonus was $3.3 million paid to Commonwealth Bank's outgoing boss Ralph Norris.

BHP Billiton chief executive Marius Kloppers was the top earner at more than $17 million in realised pay for 2011, which includes almost $12 million in share options and holdings.

Top 10 CEO pay in 2011

Company, CEO, statutory pay, realised pay

  • BHP Billiton, Marius Kloppers, $11.8m, $17.3m
  • ANZ, Mike Smith, $10m, $14.7m
  • CBA, Ralph Norris, $8.6m, $12.6m
  • Cola-Cola Amatil, Terry Davis, $7.9m, $8.9m
  • Westpac, Gail Kelly, $9.8m, $8.6m
  • Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, $8.3m, $6.6m
  • Macquarie Bank, Nick Moore, $8.6m, $6.2m
  • NAB, Cameron Clyne, $8.6m, $5.6m
  • James Hardie, Louis Gries, $8.1m, $5.2m
  • Crown, Rowen Craigie, $7.7m, $3.6m

Source: ACSI

AustraliasalariesshareholdersTop 10
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy