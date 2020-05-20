Article
Discovery Bay developer HKR offers 20,000 sq ft of working space to Hong Kong start-ups

HKR International (HKRI), a Hong-Kong listed land development company best known for Hong Kong’s Discovery Bay development, has stated that it will provide 20,000 sq ft worth of shared working space in the CDW building in Tsuen Wan.

This is part of a government scheme to promote technology development and youth entrepreneurship, and makes up the largest offering so far within the scheme.

The Space Sharing Scheme for Youth was announced earlier this year and the government stated that 90,000 sq ft of shared working space in total would be made available to start-ups, young entrepreneurs and artists, with particular focus on the creative industries.  

It was announced on Thursday that HKRI has signed a leasing agreement with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company, the operator of Cyberport.

According to Victor Cha Mou-sing, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of HKRI: “CDW Building has a special place for the group… it is where the group first set foot in Hong Kong and out business blossomed from here. We wish young entrepreneurs every success with their new business start-ups.”

Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration, Matthew Cheung, has said 10 building owners in total have agreed to rend out space in 10 revitalised industrial or commercial buildings.

