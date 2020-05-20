Article
Corporate Finance

Didi Chuxing could reach up to $80bn valuation after proposed IPO

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is reportedly in talks to issue an IPO which will bring the company up to a value of $70-80bn.

The Wall Street Journal has reported from unnamed sources that the company could go public by the end of 2018.

Didi’s most recent valuation in December 2017 put it at $56bn, as it raised $4bn in a funding round led by Softbank. Meanwhile, its sometime rival Uber was valued at $68bn in June 2016, with more shares having been purchased since then.

See also:

Uber rivalry goes global: Didi Chuxing to launch in Mexico

Did Chuxing introduces cashless payments in Hong Kong

Didi Chuxing to launch in Taiwan ahead of global expansion

Didi is the largest ride-hailing company in China, having bought out its rival Uber in the region in 2016. Uber and its investors ended up with a 20% stake in Didi, and Didi invested $1bn in Uber as part of the acquisition.

Didi moved into the Latin American market last year by acquiring Brazilian ride-hailing service, 99, for $600mn. It has now announced it will expand to Mexico which will step up competition with Uber, as the US tech company still has a presence there.

It has also been reported that Didi’s main Chinese rival, Meituan-Dianping is also moving forward with plans for an IPO.

Didi’s proposed IPO will be one of the biggest technology IPOs ever. Uber is also reportedly preparing for its own IPO but this is not likely to take place in the near future.

The Wall Street Journal also cited that Didi’s website has 450mn users currently, and operates an average of 30mn rides per day.

 

UberMexicoMeituan-DianpingDidi Chuxing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy