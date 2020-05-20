Article
Corporate Finance

China's Russian energy and commodity "acquisition spree" set to continue

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

According to the global banking head at VTB Capital, a Moscow-based investment bank, China’s “buying spree” in Russia is set to continue.

As relations become closer between the two countries, the “acquisition spree” by Chinese businesses for energy and commodities in Russia will increase over the next few years.

Alex Metherell, Co-Head of Global Banking at VTB which is backed by the Russian state, told the South China Morning Post that a rebound in prices from industry cycle lows has een beneficial in this regard.

See also:

China’s investment growth slows

China to double up on $15.7bn toilet revolution

Latest edition of Business Review Asia

Metherell stated “We have definitely seen increased cross-border investments by Chinese firms in Russia in the past 18 to 24 months…. Strategic asset owners in Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia are increasingly coming to China, too, as their first port of call before going elsewhere in search of potential long-term strategic investors.”

China is a huge consumer and importer of many of the goods which Russia remains the top producer of in the world, including oil, natural gas, nickel gold, diamonds, platinum and palladium.

The largest sectors for acquisitions include oil and gas, which are mainly acquired by state-owned forms from China. This follows sanctions imported on Russia by the West in 2014 due to its annexation of the Crimea, forcing Russia to look to Asia for investment.

So far this year, a total of $9.1bn has been invested in major stake purchases by Chinese corporates in Russia, according to Dealogic.

Metherell also told the South China Morning Post: “I expect next year to be exciting for announcement s- a product of increasing dialogue in the past two years.”

ChinaEnergySouth China Morning PostRussia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy