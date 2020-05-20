Carlyle Group raises $6.5bn in largest-ever Asian fund

Carlyle Group is set to close a funding round worth $6.5bn, CNBC has reported. This is set to be the biggest private equity funding round in Asia to date.

The news company also commented that the round will add to the vast numbers of companies seeking funding in Asia, which are at an all-time high.

The fund will go toward both buyout and growth opportunities, with Carlyle having merged these two areas of its business in Asia.

Carlyle is also hoping to raise $269mn in a Chinese yuan fund specifically for targeting growth opportunities in China.

Currently, Carlyle already owns a stake in Tencent’s China Literature and Indian pathology lab operator Metropolis Healthcare. It was also part of an investment in Baidu last year worth $1.9bn, which included TPG Capital Management and acquired a majority stake in the tech company.

Carlyle Group is a US equity investment company based in Washington, DC. It was founded in 1987 and currently manages around $195bn worth of assets.