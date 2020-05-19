BHP acquires stake in copper miner SolGold for $35mn
The Melbourne-headquartered mining and petroleum company, BHP, has announced its acquisition of a minority stake in SolGold Plc.
The firm bought a 6.1% stake in the Australian gold and copper miner listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges.
BHP acquired the shares from the Canadian gold mining firm, Guyana Goldfields Inc, for $35.2mn – paying a 20% premium on its closing price at $0.34 per share.
SEE ALSO:
- BHP Billiton to pay record high dividend at $0.63 per share
-
BHP Billiton to sell shale oil and gas assets to BP for $10.5bn
-
BP makes leading $10bn offer for BHP Billiton oil and gas assets
-
“Consistent with our positive long-term outlook, copper is a key exploration focus for BHP as we seek to replenish our resource base and grow this important business,” stated Andrew MacKenzie, CEO off BHP.
SolGold is the majority owner and operator of the Cascabel porphyry copper-gold project, located in Ecuador.
- How are mining organisations supporting indigenous people?Sustainability
- BHP successfully produces nickel sulphate at Kwinana plantSustainability
- BHP and TransAlta tease solar power system in AustraliaSustainability
- Gold Standard: Singaporean Digix raises $1.3mn to turn gold into cryptocurrency in funding round led by Gold BrainTechnology