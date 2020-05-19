Article
Corporate Finance

Australia's top four restaurants

By Wedaeli Chibelushi
May 19, 2020
Luxury travel magazine Elite Traveler has released its list of the World's 100 Best Restaurants, and four Australian eateries have made the cut.

Elite Traveler boasts readers with a median household income of $US2.28 million. The restaurant list was compiled by over 1000 industry insiders, known as "the academy". 

Quay 79, Sepia, Vue de Monde and Attica feature in the magazine's top 100. Here is a brief rundown on each:

#97: Sepia

Sepia is run by couple Martin Benn and Vikki Wild, and is located in Sydney. In the 2015 world's 100 best restaurants list, Sepia was featured as "one to watch". At the end of this year, the restaurant will move from Sydney to Melbourne.

#95: Quay 79 

Owned by Leon Fink and run by chef Peter Gilmore, Quay is located in Sydney. Quay has won awards from The Good Food Guide, Australian Gourmet, and The Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide. Quay serves Australian cuisine and is renowned for its signature dessert, the Snow Egg.

#72: Attica

Ben Shewry's Attica is situated in Melbourne. Like Quay, Attica offers Australian cuisine. It has won several Australian awards, and for seven years it has been included in Restaurant's The World's 50 Best Restauraunts.

#70: Vue de Monde

Shanon Bennett's Vue de Monde overlooks Melbourne on level 55 of the Rialto building. Head chef James is ex-Eleven Madison Park, New York. The restaurant has a farm at Burnham Beeches, and chefs go there fortnighty to pick products and plan recipes. 

 

 

 

 

