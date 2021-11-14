Shangri-La: Celebrating 50 years of Asian hospitality

Pioneers of Asian hospitality and one of the world’s most iconic Asian hospitality brands Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts Group has come a long way since its debut in Singapore in 1971.

Fast forward five decades, as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, and the Group now boasts a portfolio that spans four different hotel brands, 100-plus properties, and 75 destinations.

As travel demand rebounds, the Hong Kong-listed company reported increased revenues for the six months ending 30 June 2021, up 20.4% to US$45.8m compared to the same period last year. While its hotel business performance in Mainland China was above the pre-pandemic period of May 2019.

With the company’s “overall financial position remaining healthy with adequate liquidity for a prolonged pandemic,” according to Lim Beng Chee, Shangri-La Group’s CEO, the Group is looking to the future – having unveiled a refreshed brand logo, and with a focus on targeting multi-generational families to generate a new source of revenue.

Here, we outline the journey and evolution of this iconic brand and now successful company.