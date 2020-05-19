Article
Corporate Finance

Australian Dollar Rises Over Greece

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

As the week moves on, the Australian dollar moves up as a potential solution to the Greek debt crisis.

Monday the Australian dollar was at an all time 10-month low. Tuesday, September 27th it went up to 98.65 US cents.  Then, Tuesday night the dollar rebounded three cents from Monday to 99.85 US cents. As the dollar is rising, the solution to the Greek debt crisis is closer.

SEE TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Read the latest Business Review Australia!

Commonwealth Bank currency strategist Joseph Capurso said currency markets have been quiet after posting solid gains overnight.

Parliaments in eurozone countries prepare for votes on the expansion of a rescue fund to help member nations in financial trouble called European Financial Stability Facility (ESFS).

“I think the market will very much keep an eye on what is going on in Europe, particularly the bank funding crisis and Greece,” says Capurso.

Capurso said it may take some time, and he isn't sure how long before the Australian dollar becomes on par with the US dollar.

“It’s not going to end this week, that’s for sure,” says Capurso.

“I think it will get back there by the end of the year and perhaps next month.”

Capurso also stated as the market panic over Greece winds down, the market should look at the local economic data and that should push the Australian dollar up.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s trade weighted index was at 72.8, down from 73.1 on Tuesday according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Australian dollarBusiness Review AustraliaDebtmoney
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy