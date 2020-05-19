Article
Corporate Finance

Australian consumer confidence up beginning 2018

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to a new report from ANZ-Roy Morgan, Australian consumer confidence has risen 4.7% in the new year from mid-December, the highest level since November 2013.

The study notes that whilst consumer confidence generally rises in January, having done so at an average of 3.6% over the past nine years, the 4.7% rise is notably larger than usual.

See also:

“ANZ-Roy Morgan weekly Consumer Confidence has jumped to 122.0 – up 5.5pts since mid-December and at its highest for over four years since November 16/17, 2013 (122.9),” said Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan. “The jump is in line with normal trends which show consumer confidence consistently increases in January as Australians enjoy their summer holidays.”

The report cites that general optimism was expressed towards both the current and future financial conditions within the country, in addition to Australia’s economic prospects.

However, the boosted confidence could be short lived, largely due to a number of existing financial burdens within the country, in addition to the general drop experienced in February as more citizens return to work.

“It is encouraging that consumers seemed willing to overlook their high debt burden, moderating house price gains and the impact of higher petrol prices,” said David Plank, ANZ’s Head of Australian Economics.

“The jump is in line with normal trends which show consumer confidence consistently increases in January as Australians enjoy their summer holidays,” said Levine. “However, ‘unfortunately’ for the Turnbull Government, consumer confidence tends to drift lower as more Australians return to work in the coming weeks.”

ANZANZ-Roy Morganconsumer confidenceEconomic outlook
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy