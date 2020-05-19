Article
Corporate Finance

Australian Companies Like CSL Limited Choosing Buyback Options More Often

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

CSL Limited, the global, specialty biopharmaceutical company, is the latest in a string of companies to launch a buyback for its shareholders. This week it announced that the company would buy back $950 million of its shares. Recently both Telstra and Wesfarmers announced that they too are looking to return cash to their shareholders, offering up $1 billion in buyback opportunities each.

During financial year 2014, CSL reported revenues of US$5.2 billion, exponential higher than the last four years. In the past nine years, the company has opened up buybacks for shareholders eight times, returning close to a quarter of its shares to shareholders since 2005. By doing so, earns per share have been boosted by close to 20 percent in the past seven buybacks.

With stats like these, it’s no surprise that Australian companies have paid out nearly twice the dividends as the majority of other countries this year. What is a surprise is the trend existing to begin with, as the country continues to fall behind in growth in earnings per share, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.

Critics believe that the continuation of this trend could slow down both corporate and economic growth in the long term.  “The growth-versus-dividend debate in Australia has lost sight of the fact that growth is a prerequisite of sustainable dividend increases,” said Ramesh Karnani, BCG.

Just because CSL has offered buybacks so often, however, doesn’t mean the company is resting on its laurels. “Buybacks and acquisitions are not mutually exclusive,” said CSL. “We continually look for growth opportunities and should a suitable one arise, we do reserve the right to discontinue a buyback.”

Information sourced from the Financial Times.

financeshareholderbuyback
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy