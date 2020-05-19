Article
Corporate Finance

Australia&#039;s Economy Booster

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written by Allie Schratz

As the mining industry imports more drills and pipes to fuel the booming resources economy, other industries such as tourism and retail are suffering, according to The Australian.

In order to sustain this growth, however, the Reserve Bank of Australia is urging the nation to “significantly” boost its productivity and up the surplus, which fell for the third consecutive month in November.

"For Australia to fully capitalise on the new possibilities, both businesses and government need to be focused on improving how things are done and addressing inefficiencies in regulation and business practices," according to an RBA central bank paper released last week. These efforts will include increasing labour wages as living standards rise.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

The paper went on to say that the commodities demand is receiving a large amount of support from foreign investment, benefitting the mining boom.

Among the challenges ahead is the switch from carbon-based to renewable initiatives and the need for households to boost savings rates as Australia works to increase its revenues in other industry sectors.

"Normally we'd see these consumer goods increasing in the lead up to Christmas but we know retailers have been running down inventory and subsequently not importing as much," ANZ senior economist Julie Toth told the Herald Sun.

"This correlates to a strong transition in the economy from consumer spending to investment spending and that's likely to pick up through 2012.

“Capital investment is taking over as the driver of growth."

Herald SunAustralianminingboom
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy