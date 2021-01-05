Article
Corporate Finance

AsiaPay partners with Zip on digital payment solutions

By Georgia Wilson
January 05, 2021
undefined mins
AsiaPay has announced its partnership with Zip to offer merchants digital mobile wallet payment solutions in Australia...

In a recent announcement made by AsiaPay - a leading digital payment service and technology company in Asia - has partnered with ZIp to provide merchants in Australia the ability to accept digital mobile wallet payments via Zip, a simple, secure and private payment solution.

Being a leader in the digital retail finance and payments industry, Zip provides a point of sales credit and digital payment solution to its customers. Zip core focus is to provide transparent, responsible and fairly priced solutions to both consumers and SMEs.

The new partnership between AisaPay and Zip allows AsiaPay to provide a holistics, and integrated digital payment processing service for eCommerce and digital merchants in Australia. Those that use Zip with their local merchants will be able to utilise its buy now, pay later installment service for ePurchases by offering Zip as an alternative payment option.

"This strategic agreement will bring more flexible payment methods and excellent consumer experience to customers. In this new era of digital globalization, digital innovation and disruption change the way we live and do business. There is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods to optimize sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Zip to provide its users with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Asia.,” commented Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.

To find out more about AsiaPay, click here. Or to find out more about Zip, click here. 

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

AsiaPayZipFinanceBuy now
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy