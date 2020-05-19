Article
Corporate Finance

ANZ agrees $975mn sale of pensions and investments business to IOOF

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In a bid to streamline and simplify its business, ANZ has agreed to sell OnePath pensions and investments to IOOF Holdings Limited for a fee of $975mn.

OnePath manages funds worth around $48bn, with ANZ entering a strategic alliance to make available IOOF superannuation and investment products to ANZ customers.

ANZ Group Executive Wealth Australia Alexis George said: “Financial services such as superannuation, investments and advice are a core part of the support we provide ANZ customers now and in the future.

RELATED STORIES:

 

“By partnering with IOOF, we are able to create greater value for our shareholders while also providing our customers with access to quality wealth products from a specialist provider with the right cultural fit, financial strength and digital capability.

“The sale of our P&I and ADG businesses provides ANZ with greater flexibility to consider options for the life insurance business including strategic and capital markets solutions.”

ANZ has been investing heavily in its digital capabilities of late. Recent announcements include a partnership with Fitbit, acquisition of a property app business and rollout of Apple Pay. The company has also entered an alliance with JP Morgan to develop payment networks using blockchain technology.

ANZ bankMergers and acquisitionsAustralian finance industryOnePath P&I
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy