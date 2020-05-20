Article
Corporate Finance

Ant Financial raises $10bn, reaches $150bn valuation in last round before IPO

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Ant Financial, the finance spin-off of Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba, has raised $10bn in its latest round of funding as it prepares for an IPO this year.

The agreed investors are now transferring funds to Ant Financial Services Group, which operates the popular e-payment platform, Alipay.

See also:

Motion sensing company Orbbec raises $200mn in funding led by Ant Financial

China Everbright Bank to partner with Ant Financial’s Alipay for Fintech

Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu invest $4.3bn in Foxconn Industrial Internet IPO

Investors have included Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd, state investor Temasek Holdings, US private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Carlyle Group PL and Sequoia Capital have also reportedly invested.

The fund also includes $1.1bn new shares which have not yet been finalised, CNBC has reported.  

The funding now places the value of Ant Financial at $150bn. This means that when the firm floats on the stock exchange as planned later in the year, it will potentially be the second biggest IPO in history, following Alibaba which was worth $168bn in 2014.

 

AliPayAlibabaCNBCAnt Financial
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy