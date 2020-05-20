Article
Corporate Finance

Alibaba plans $13bn SEHK listing after record Singles’ Day

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is set to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK) on 26 November.

That’s according to a report from Reuters, which suggested the company is planning to raise over $13bn from the secondary listing.

Alibaba already listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) five years ago in 2014. To this day the biggest IPO ever, the occasion raised some $25bn for the company.

According to the Financial Times, Alibaba has begun a share sale roadshow. Following that, a final price will be set on 20 November.

The move comes hot on the heels of Alibaba’s latest Singles’ Day sale. The $38bn event set new records for the company. Nevertheless, co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma said the sale did not meet its potential owing to adverse trading conditions such as the date falling on a weekday.

SEE ALSO:

The crucial nature of the event to Alibaba was further demonstrated by the beefing up of its stake in subsidiary logistics company Cainiao. Pumping in $3.3bn, Alibaba increased its stake from 51% to approximately 63%.“

Logistics is a key pillar of the Alibaba Business Operating System,” said CEO and Executive Chairman Daniel Zhang. “It allows us to offer the best service to customers and to effectively advance our New Retail strategy. Cainiao strives to enhance service and user experience for merchants and consumers through superior technology and digital solutions, both within China and around the world.”

Prior to that, the health of Alibaba’s finances was demonstrated by the release of quarterly results. Standouts included revenue increasing 40% year-over-year and active consumers reaching 693mn.

Zhang said in the press release: “Our digital economy continues to thrive and prosper. We aim to serve over one billion annual active consumers and help our merchants achieve over RMB10 trillion in annual gross merchandise volume by end of fiscal 2024. We will continue to invest in the user experience and innovative technology to create new value for consumers, as well as the millions of enterprises undergoing digital transformation in the new digital economy.”

(Image: Alibaba)

ChinaAlibabaCainiaoSingles' Day
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy