Zoomlion opens US$115.4mn intelligent tower crane factory, the largest in the world

Top Chinese construction machinery manufacturer Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology has opened the largest intelligent tower crane factory in the world in Changde, China

According to Zoomlion’s press release, the facility’s construction took three years at a cost of 780mn yuan (US$115.4mn) and its completion marks a key step towards the firm’s goal of meeting Germany’s standards for Industry 4.0.

“We are very excited to begin production at our new cutting edge intelligent factory,” said Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion, in the press release.

“By leveraging our world-leading technology, along with the resources and support available to us in the Changde region, we will be the undisputed world leader in the construction hosting machinery sector and will endeavor to develop even better-quality, more intelligent products.”

The factory contains 12 autonomous production lines, leveraging 10,000 sensors and 100 industrial robots, as well as featuring integrated IM control, IM production line and intelligent logistics.

Zoomlion said that the facility is the most efficient, technologically advanced, and environmentally-friendly tower crane manufacturing factory in the world.

Earlier this month, Zoomlion launched the Zvalley OS industrial IoT platform to assist firms with IoT adoption and thereby facilitating digital transformations.