Zara Hadid designs eco-friendly Shanghai HQ for CECEP

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been chosen to build the CECEP’s new smart building headquarters located in Shanghai.

Currently the largest energy conservation and environmental protection organisation operating in China, the China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP) is dedicated to building a comprehensive industry chain based on clean energy.

A leader in funding and initiating a wide variety of projects in the sector, including solar, wind, hydro-electric, water collection, the group also spearheads innovations which reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Constructing a smart building

In keeping with its renewable energy and eco-friendly objectives, the CECEP headquarters will be a bastion of modern technology.

“[It] has been designed to be the ‘greenest’ building in the city, with sustainability embedded into every aspect of its design and construction to achieve more than 90 credits in China’s exacting Three Star Green Building Rating system - the highest score for any building in Shanghai,” said ZHA’s press release.

The building will harvest rainwater for its utility needs, has an integrated thermal mass for heating and solar PVs (photovoltaic panels) on its roof connected to battery storage units, which will allow it to reduce energy consumption by 25%.

In addition to its overall design, which minimises the need for air-conditioning, the new headquarters will use thermal ice for its cooling needs. Generated by chillers at night, off-peak electricity is stored in thermal tanks and then used during the day when it is most required.

A building management system capable of real-time data analytics will also be installed to optimise energy efficiency and predict usage patterns. It will also be able to measure fluctuations in light, heat, air quality and the number of people.

Finally, ZHA will be installing 5G network capabilities to operate its smart management system, as well as biometric security infrastructure. The latter is envisaged to reduce physical contact with communal surfaces and spaces in the wake of COVID-19.

