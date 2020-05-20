World’s largest independent open cloud specialist Linode launches first Indian data centre

Linode, the largest privately-owned open cloud solutions provider in the world, is set to open its first Indian data centre in Mumbai.

The data centre, Linode’s tenth in all territories, broadens the company’s footprint to a market which is experiencing exponential growth in the cloud space.

In its press release, Linode noted that India is the second largest and fastest growing cloud market in the world, with an estimated market value of US$4.1bn by 2020.

"We built Linode to democratize cloud computing, to make it more accessible to more people and to do so at price points that make it more affordable than what's currently available to them," said Christopher Aker, Founder and CEO of Linode, in the press release.

"Our entry into the Indian market opens the door for a wave of new innovation previously closed off to a significant number of developers and businesses in India."

Linode said that its presence in India offers customers an affordable hyperscale alternative to providers established in the market, adding that the data centre is directly connected to Linode’s global network.

It noted that, unlike its competitors, its pricing structure will be the same for India as it is in its other operational territories.